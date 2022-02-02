IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Telangana

The helicopter (ZA449) had to land in fields at Jagadevpur village due to some technical snag

  Feb 02 2022
The helicopter from Air Force Academy Hakimpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad was on a training sortie when it developed some technical glitch. Credit: IANS Photo

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in a village in Telangana's Siddipet district on Wednesday.

The helicopter (ZA449) had to land in fields at Jagadevpur village due to some technical snag. Both the pilots in the chopper were safe.

The helicopter from Air Force Academy Hakimpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad was on a training sortie when it developed some technical glitch.

Police rushed to the spot and provided security as a large number of curious villagers had gathered closed to the chopper.

Alerted by the pilots, the official at Air Force Academy sent another helicopter to the emergency landing site with technicians. After the repair, both the helicopters returned to the IAF Academy.

