IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Telangana

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in a village in Telangana's Siddipet district on Wednesday.
The helicopter (ZA449) had to land in fields at Jagadevpur village due to some technical snag. Both the pilots in the chopper were safe.
The helicopter from Air Force Academy Hakimpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad was on a training sortie when it developed some technical glitch.
Police rushed to the spot and provided security as a large number of curious villagers had gathered closed to the chopper.
Alerted by the pilots, the official at Air Force Academy sent another helicopter to the emergency landing site with technicians. After the repair, both the helicopters returned to the IAF Academy.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Small satellites take to the skies
Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold
DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections
The world's longest-reigning monarchs
DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself
Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession
Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years
'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'