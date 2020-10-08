IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in Saharanpur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 13:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

An advanced light helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Thursday made a precautionary landing in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after it developed a technical snag, officials said.

A spokesperson of the IAF said the helicopter landed safely following prompt and swift emergency action by the air crew.

"An advanced light helicopter of Indian Air Force was airborne from Air Force station Sarsawa on a routine training mission. Approximately 30 nautical mile out of Sarsawa, the helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing South of the airfield," he said.

The official said a rescue team has been sent to the area where the chopper made the precautionary landing.

