IAF contingent leaves for Malaysia to participate in military drills

The IAF said it is participating in the 'Udarashakti' exercise with a fleet of Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft

  • Aug 12 2022, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 19:05 ist
A contingent of the Indian Air Force left for Malaysia to participate in a bilateral exercise 'Udarashakti'. This is the first exercise being conducted between Indian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force. Credit: PTI Photo

A contingent of the Indian Air Force left for Malaysia on Friday to participate in the first bilateral air exercise between the two countries.

The IAF said it is participating in the 'Udarashakti' exercise with a fleet of Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft.

The Indian contingent departed from one of its air bases directly for their destination, the Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) base of Kuantan. 

"The exercise will give an opportunity to IAF contingent members to share and learn best practices with some of the best professionals from RMAF, while also discussing mutual combat capabilities," the IAF said.

It said the four-day exercise will witness conduct of various aerial combat drills between the two Air Forces.

"Exercise Udarashakti will fortify the long standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between the two Air Forces, thereby augmenting security in the region," the IAF said.

