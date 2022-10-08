IAF creates new operational branch in a 'historic' first after Independence

The government has approved the creation of a new operational branch—the Weapon Systems branch—in the Indian Air Force(IAF) that would result in savings of more than Rs 3,400 crore in flying training of officers, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Saturday.

It is for the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created, he said on the occasion of the IAF's 90th anniversary celebrations.

The Defence ministry described the creation of the Weapon Systems (WS) branch as a "historic" step for the IAF, and said it will contribute immensely by enhancing the force's war fighting capability.

The creation of the WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems, a ministry statement said.

The statement said the branch would encompass operators in four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin/multi-crew aircraft.

Chaudhari also announced that the IAF is planning induction of women Agniveers starting next year.

Delivering his address at the air force station in Chandigarh, Chaudhari said creation of the new branch would result in savings of more than Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training.

The air chief also said the key to success in multi-domain operations is to have “flexible, robust and redundant command and control structures” which will allow a joint force to dominate across domains.

No single service can win a war on its own, he said, adding, work is in progress to “enhance jointness” among the three services.

The IAF also unveiled a new pattern of combat uniform for IAF personnel.

A senior IAF officer, who wore the new pattern, said it is a disruptive and a terrain pattern.

"If you are undertaking an operation in hilly areas, in desert or in jungle, this pattern merges with the terrain so that we remain camouflaged while undertaking our military operations. This is a very light cloth and moreover, boots are also light," he said.

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

The IAF chief noted that advent of drones, swarm drones, hypersonic weapons, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance(ISR)systems has added a new dimension to war fighting.

"To effectively handle the full spectrum, artificial intelligence is being used for a quicker decision making and analysis of big data. I am happy to report that several projects are well underway to utilise the potential of automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to transform our operational philosophy."

Later in the day, nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters participated in a fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex in Chandigarh. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among others who witnessed the spectacular event.

Chaudhari said induction of air warriors into the IAF through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge, but also an opportunity to harness the potential of India's youth in the service of the nation.

"We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start their career in the Air Force," he said, adding that in December the IAF will induct 3,000 'Agniveer Vayu' for their initial training.

This number will only go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing, he added.

Chaudhari said the IAF has had its share of challenges in the last one year and it has taken them "head on and with all guns blazing."

The IAF chief said that from a continued deployment along our borders to performing disaster relief operations and rescuing stranded Indians from conflict zones, they have performed a whole spectrum of roles.

He said the traditional domains of land, sea, and air have expanded to include space and cyberspace, forming a one continuum of hybrid warfare.

Considering these facts, future conflicts cannot be fought with “yesterday's mindset,” he added.

The theme for this year's anniversary celebrations--IAF: Transforming for the Future--is very apt and highlights the IAF’s need to transform itself into a contemporary and future-ready force, he said.

Chaudhari said IAF's fighting potential has to be sustained over the years with induction of new generation fighters, AWACS (air-borne early warning control system), AEW&C, and flight refuelling aircraft.

"We have initiated necessary steps to ensure our fighter squadron strength remains at the desired level."

Indigenous development of six AEW&C Mk-II has been sanctioned and the force is actively pursuing the acquisition of ISTAR, UAVs, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems technology, and strengthening its networks, he said.

"Modern armed forces have to be sufficiently self-reliant to ensure minimum disruptions... 'Make in India' is a step in the right direction," he said.

"We have signed a contract for 83 LCA Mk 1A (light combat aircraft) and are fully committed to the development of LCA Mk-II and the AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft)."