Flights carrying students evacuated from Ukraine land

IAF, IndiGo flights carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy land in Delhi

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 15:35 ist
Students land at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI Photo

Two aircraft—one by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the other by IndiGo—from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed on Friday afternoon, officials said.

While the IAF aircraft landed at the Hindon air base at 12.15 pm, the IndiGo aircraft arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12.20 pm, after making a pitstop in Istanbul.

Click here to follow live updates of the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Earlier, an Air India flight, which had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm on Thursday, landed in Delhi at 5.45 am.

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Russia
Ukraine
Operation Ganga

Related videos

What's Brewing

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

 