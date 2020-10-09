IAF personnel skydive in Leh on 88th IAF Day

Two Indian Air Force personnel carried out skydiving from a C-130J aircraft at a high altitude location in Leh under challenging circumstances, the IAF said Friday.

Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out the exercise at Khardungla Pass in Leh to celebrate the 88th IAF Day on October 8, it said in a statement.

The IAF said it is a new record of the highest skydive landing. Khardungla pass is situated at an altitude of 17,982 feet.

"The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain," said the IAF statement.

"Both the air warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record", the statement noted.

#Congratulations IAF Skydivers carried out a 'Skydive Landing' at Khardungla Pass, Ladakh at an altitude of 17982 ft setting a new IAF record. The feat was achieved on 8 Oct 20 to commemorate the 88th anniversary of the IAF. #AFDay2020 #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/OIcCNQhVMH — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 9, 2020

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a five-month bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the IAF has made significant deployment in the region.

The Indian Air Force has "clearly" demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary whenever the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday at Hindon air base during the IAF Day parade, referring to his force's prompt deployment and combat readiness along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Talking about security challenges in eastern Ladakh, the Chief of Air Staff commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers and talked about rapid deployment of combat assets along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at short notice to handle any eventuality.