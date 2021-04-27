IAF pilot alleges sexual harassment by senior officer, moves J&K High Court

A woman pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) has filed a petition in Jammu and Kashmir High Court alleging sexual harassment by her senior officer.

Accepting the petition, Justice Sanjeev Kumar of the High Court has issued notice to defence ministry and the IAF, who are supposed to respond within four weeks, according to a report in Bar and Bench. The matter will come up for hearing on May 10.

The petitioner has alleged that the accused officer, a Flight Commander, repeatedly demanded sexual favours from her and passed objectionable comments against her. She has also accused that the officer touched her from behind and said: "Le tuje touch kiya ab kaise karegi apne aap ko sanitise? (I have touched you, how will you sanitise yourself now?)".

In the plea, the woman officer has also mentioned the unfair manner of inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

The harassment started when the lady officer was posted at the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Squadron in Jammu, where her husband is serving the IAF as an officer. “The respondent tried to cross his limits and he passed a lewd and sexually coloured remark/comment isko hath lagao toh current lagta hai. Petitioner firmly told him not to pass such lewd comments,” the plea stated.

The victim officer has also sought a direction to the ICC to hold a fair inquiry and also prayed for the transfer of the accused person so that he does not harass her and other witnesses.

The strength of women officers serving the IAF as on 1 September 2020 was 1,875.