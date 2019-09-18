IAF squadron getting Rafales said to be thrilled

An Indian Air Force squadron which was recently reactivated to equip with Dassault Rafales is said to be thrilled at getting the new multi-role fighters.

On October 8, the French government is expected to hand over the first batch of the 36 Dassault Rafale multirole fighters ordered by India, although actual deliveries to India will commence in April to May 2020.

A source said that pilots from 17 (Golden Arrows) Squadron will be undergoing training to convert to the Rafale in France, which will be followed by deliveries of the aircraft to India on a monthly basis.

“The members of the squadron are thrilled to be getting the new Rafales,” a source said.

The Rafale which is a multi-engined aircraft is a fourth-generation fighter and the machines purchased by India carries avionics and systems tailored specifically for the Indian Air Force. According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is travelling to France with a team made up of Ministry of Defence officials and IAF officers to receive the aircraft at Dassault’s factory at Bordeaux-Merignac.

The IAF’s 17 (Golden Arrows) Squadron was reactivated on September 10 at Ambala to equip with the new fighters. The squadron had been numbered-plated in 2011, following 60 years of service, after its MiG-21s had reached the end of their operational life.

The Indian Air Force appears to regard the planned deployment of Rafales as a show of force. Ambala is about 220 kilometres from the Pakistan border, with a second squadron (101 “Falcons”) due to be deployed at Hasimara base in West Bengal. According to a source, an estimated Rs 400 cr has been spent upgrading both airbases to handle the new aircraft.

Originally formed in Ambala in October 1951, 17 Squadron had operated a series of world-famous jets, including the DeHavilland Vampire F Mark 52s and Hawker Hunters, before converting to MiG-21Ms in 1975. The unit took part in the ousting of the Portuguese from Goa in 1961 and later saw action in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, where it flew close support missions, plus combat air patrols.

The squadron’s reformation this month was officiated by the IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, who had incidentally commanded the unit during the Kargil war.

The 36 Rafales were ordered by India in September 2016 for an estimated cost of Rs 746 crore per aircraft.