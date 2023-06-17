IAF taking steps to be ever ready keeping in view overall security scenario, says President Murmu

The Indian Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready and future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

Addressing the Combined Graduation parade at Air Force Academy near here, she said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace will be essential for defence preparedness at land, sea and air.

"I am happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space.

The President said the country's defence forces together protect land frontiers, large coastline and territorial waters and huge air space.

"Each and every officer of the armed forces has to keep in mind an integrated perspective of defence preparedness," she said.

Modernisation of the Indian Air Force by the induction of Rafale fighter aircraft and Chinook heavy lift choppers strengthens the operational capabilities of IAF, she opined.

Narrating the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief measures undertaken by IAF during the crisis, Murmu said the successful evacuation operation to airlift more than 600 Indians and other nationals stuck in Kabul, involving flying and landing in a hostile environment is a testimony to the high capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

She further said the great role played by the brave warriors of the IAF in defending the country in the wars with the hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965 and 1971 is written in golden letters and the force demonstrated the same resolve and skills in the Kargil conflict and later, in destroying the terror hideout at Balakot.

The President said the IAF is now inducting women officers in all roles and branches, and the substantial number of women fighter pilots is bound to increase.

Recalling her personal experience, Murmu said in April 2023, she flew a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tejpur Air Force station in Assam for nearly 30 minutes.

"I flew for nearly 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tejpur valleys with a great view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air Force station. It was indeed a great experience to fly at a height of about 2 km above sea level at a speed of about 800 km/hour," she recalled.

The President was the chief guest on the occasion and the Reviewing Officer of the CGP.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy also attended the programme.