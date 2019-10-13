IAF wants new MiG-29s coupled with indigenous weapons

After Rafale fighter jets, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to add another weapon to their arsenal: 21 MiG-29 fighters from Russia and equip them with their own weapons like Astra air to air missile.

According to an ANI report, the proposal for the acquisition will soon be placed in front of the Defence Acquisition Council.

The IAF has three squadrons of MiG-29 and they are looking to arm them with indigenous weapons. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria announced recently that the IAF will look to incorporate indigenously built aircraft like the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme.