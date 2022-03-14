IAS A Venu Prasad joins as addl CS, govt of Punjab

IAS A Venu Prasad joins as addl Chief Secretary, govt of Punjab

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 12:21 ist
A Venu Prasad. Credt: Twitter

IAS officer A Venu Prasad on Monday joined as the Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister of Punjab.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Punjab
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71

Forest department plans database of snake catchers

Forest department plans database of snake catchers

War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls

War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls

Save Lalbagh lake from certain death 

Save Lalbagh lake from certain death 

DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?

DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?

'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards

'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

 