IAS officer Ajay Seth is new Economic Affairs Secretary

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
  • Apr 06 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 15:31 ist
Karnataka cadre IAS officer Ajay Seth has been appointed as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

Seth belongs to the 1987 batch of IAS said the Department of Personnel and Training notification.

Seth has been serving as the Managing Director of the state-run Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BRMCL).

He earlier served as Finance Department Secretary in Karnataka.

His experience as Secretary in his home cader and BRMCL may help him in the Finance Ministry as the NDA government is pushing for the revival of the economy hit by Covid-19.
 

