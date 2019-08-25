IAS officer from Kerala quits for being silenced

Kannan Gopinathan, a young IAS officer serving at Dadra and Nagar Havli, has decided to call it a day, unhappy over the restrictions over freedom of expression, especially in the backdrop of the recent developments over Jammu and Kashmir.

Kannan's decision has more relevance to Kerala, not only because he hails from Kerala, but the voluntary service he rendered during the floods in 2018 was widely appreciated. Visuals of Kannan carrying rice sacks at a relief camp had then gone viral.

A 2012 IAS officer, Kannan submitted his resignation letter last week. He has been working in the rank of government secretary.

"I want to live the way I like. I opted civil services with the hopes of being voice of the silenced. But civil service officers are even being silenced. Even fundamental rights were being curtailed," he told the media with an obvious reference to the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kannan, who in his early thirties, said that being a civil services officer he felt that he was also indirectly part of the development. It was disturbing him and hence he decided to call it a day.

An electrical engineering degree holder from the Birla Institute of Technology, Kannan is yet to decide his future career. Prior to joining civil services he worked in the private sector.

Kannan, who is a native of Kottayam district in Kerala, said that he got the support of his family for the decision he took.

While Kannan's decision had triggered discussions in his favour on social media, it was learnt that he was also under pressure to reconsider his decision.