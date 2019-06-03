IAS officer transferred for Gandhi-Godse comments

The Maharashtra government on Monday transferred IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for her controversial tweet on Mahatma Gandhi and allegedly "glorifying" his killer Nathuram Godse.

An officer of the 2012 batch, Choudhari, who was currently posted as joint municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was transferred as deputy secretary to the Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

The government has also issued a show-cause notice to her. The Congress-NCP Opposition and its senior leaders including NCP president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the officer.

In fact, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta and BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi have come under severe criticism.

"What she has said is serious. The government, the chief minister have taken the issue seriously, she has been transferred, a show cause notice has also been issued," water resources minister Girish Mahajan said.

In a tweet posted on 17 May, she said, "What an exceptional celebration of 150th birth anniversary year is going on...High time, we remove his face from our currency, his statues from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him! That would be a real tribute to all of us! ThankU #Godse."

However, later she had deleted the tweet- suggesting that it was meant against those glorifying Godse - and it was "sarcastic".

"I have deleted my tweet of 17.05.2019 w.r.t. GandhiJi because some people misunderstood it. If only they had followed my timeline since 2011 they would've understood that I would NEVER even dream of insulting GandhiJi. I bow before him with the deepest regard & will do till last breath," she tweeted.

“I feel extremely pained at the manner in which it has been misrepresented…” she said in her Facebook post.