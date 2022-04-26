I&B Ministry and Netflix team up to develop India's creative ecosystem

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and global OTT major Netflix will partner to develop a creative ecosystem by organising training programs for post-production, VFX, animation and music production, Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

Releasing seven short documentaries on women achievers under the series Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyaan, he also said India is a land of stories and has the potential to be the largest and best content creator besides being a global hub for post production.

"Netflix and the Ministry will partner to develop a creative ecosystem by organising training programs for post-production, VFX, animation, music production among others and will be organised on ground and virtually", he said.

He said the relationship with Netflix is a long term partnership where different themes and diverse stories will be highlighted. "Netflix will be producing 25-30 videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network", he said.

He also said Netflix and the Ministry will continue to organise training workshops and master classes to encourage film makers in India to create inspiring content on various topics under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV (Netflix), said that India was one of the most vibrant entertainment industries in the world and India was remarkably well placed in times of internet entertainment.

"Netflix is excited to be part of a time when stories from India are being exported to the world and the best Indian stories are being discovered and loved on a global stage", she said.

She said the OTT platform is proud to partner with the Ministry to celebrate and acknowledge the evolution of India over the past 75 years by celebrating its "beautiful art, culture and storytelling".

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra spoke about the convergence between the Ministry and Netflix and said that the two entities signed a collaboration agreement. A deeper collaboration featuring a long running series on our freedom struggle and the stories that need to be told to the world is in the pipeline, he added.

