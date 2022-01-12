I&B Ministry's Twitter account breached, now restored

I&B Ministry's Twitter account compromised, now restored

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 12 2022, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 10:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly comprised on Wednesday.

"The account has been restored," the ministry tweeted.

Last year the Prime Minister's Twitter account was compromised and tweets on cryptocurrencies were posted.

More to follow...

India News
Narendra Modi
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Twitter

