I&B Ministry's Twitter account compromised, now restored

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly comprised on Wednesday.
"The account has been restored," the ministry tweeted.
The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers.
— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022
Last year the Prime Minister's Twitter account was compromised and tweets on cryptocurrencies were posted.
