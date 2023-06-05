IBA terms WHO's guidelines on non-sugar sweeteners 'not scientifically rigorous'

The World Health Organization (WHO) had recently announced that non-sugar sweeteners including aspartame and stevia do not necessarily assist in weight loss but instead pose an increased risk of certain diseases. It had also advised people against the unchecked use of free sugars. Subsequently, health groups had called for ‘restrictive use only’ messages on edibles with added artificial sweeteners.

According to a report in the Economic Times, the Indian Beverage Association (IBA) including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Dabur, and Tetra Pak among others is terming WHO guidelines on non-sugar sweeteners as "not scientifically rigorous”.

"WHO could only conclude a conditional recommendation, which is not scientifically rigorous, nor based on a robust evidence base," a senior IBA executive who chose to stay anonymous told the publication.

The official said that the WHO recommendations should have been based on the comprehensive set of available evidence. "It is a disservice to public health to not recognise the role of low or no-calorie sweeteners in reducing sugar intake" amid a global obesity crisis. "IBA has been engaging with concerned authorities in the country to seek their alignment for a favourable policy regime in this regard," he added.

The executive also said that the industry body "would join others, including relevant government agencies who have responded to the public consultation on the draft guidelines, expressing their concerns about the conclusions and rationale used by WHO."

Recent times have seen a massive spurt in the sales of low-sugar drinks and packed food items as many are now making this ‘healthy’ switch.

WHO director for nutrition and food safety, Francesco Branca, had said in a statement, "Replacing free sugars with non-sugar sweeteners does not help with weight control in the long term." She also said that such sweeteners "are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value."

WHO substantiated its finding by saying that the guidelines and recommendations on non-sugar sweeteners are based on available evidence.

