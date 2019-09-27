ICAI looks into protesting students' their grievances

Students of chartered accountancy have ended their protest after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) constituted a committee to look into their demand for amending the Institute's regulation to allow re-evaluation of answer sheets.

“The call off of the protest is just for the time being and temporary. We will resume our agitation if the Institute does not fulfill our demand,” Raj Kumar, a Chartered Accountant, who was one of those spearheading the agitation, told DH on Friday.

The ICAI has assured the students looking into the possibility of amending the regulations to allow recheck of the papers “in a very short span of time.”

“The assurance came after we met the ICAI vice president and secretary on Thursday,” he added.

Raj Kumar hoped that the Institute will fulfill the demand of the students.

The ICAI on Thursday constituted a five-member independent high-level committee “to look into the examination processes/ regulations governing the CA examinations including Regulation 39 (4) of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1998 and suggest changes wherever required in the ICAI examination system.”

The panel comprised former judge of the Supreme Court, Anil R Dave, ICAI's past presidents Ved Jain and Amarjit Chopra. The Institute, however, did not specify as to when the panel will submit its report.

This came after lakhs of students went on a warpath and held protests across the country, including outside the ICAI headquarters here in Delhi, for four consecutive days over alleged discrepancies in the evaluation of answer sheets of the examination conducted earlier this year in May.