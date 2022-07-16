ICAR must focus on improving productivity of oilseeds, pulses, cotton: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday asked the premium farm research organisation ICAR to focus on improving productivity of various crops like oilseeds and pulses as yields are much below the global average.

While addressing the 94th foundation day of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the minister said the ICAR has played an important role in making India self-sufficient in foodgrain production and the country is either number one or two in terms of output of most crops.

"ICAR's foundation day should be celebrated as a pledge day. ICAR should take some pledge on this day and make efforts that the same gets achieved over the next one year," Tomar said.

Although a lot of success has been achieved in the last 93 years of ICAR's journey, the minister said there is a "great challenge" in terms of productivity in front of us, especially in oilseeds, pulses and cotton.

"If we compare (our crop yield) with other countries, then we will feel that there is a lot of work to be done," Tomar said.

The minister said the crop productivity issue should be part of the ICAR's pledge.

India imports around 60 per cent of its annual domestic demand of edible oil. The country had imported a record Rs 1.17 lakh crore of edible oils in the 2020-21 oil year ending October.

Pulses too are being imported but not in as much quantity.

Tomar asked the ICAR to continue its research work to mitigate the challenge of climate change on agriculture.

He spoke about the need to promote organic as well as natural farming, as excess use of chemicals and fertilisers impacts human health.

Tomar highlighted that the Modi-government has taken various initiatives and launched several programmes for the growth of the agriculture sector and doubled farmers' income.

He noted that incomes of lakhs of farmers have not only doubled but more than doubled in the last 7-8 years.

The minister stressed that there is a need to attract young and educated people in the field of agriculture.

On the occasion, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala asked ICAR to document its achievements.

The minister emphasised on improving soil health, which he said can be achieved through use of cow dung. A protocol for use of cow dung should be prepared, he said.

Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture, said there is a need to promote natural farming.

He said farmers should be connected with Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) for better income through lower cost of production and higher sales realisation.

The government is setting up 10,000 FPOs across the country.

Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said the government is promoting going 'back to basics' through organic and natural farming. But at the same time, he said the government is promoting new technologies like nano fertilisers, drones and genome editing.