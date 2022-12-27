ICF to design sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains

The Ministry of Railways has asked Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory to design sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train.

The ministry has earlier asked the ICF to manufacture 117 Vande Bharat trains of which six have already been rolled out. Now it has asked the ICF to produce only 75 Vande-Bharat rakes to be manufactured as Chair Car version and balance rakes to be manufactured as Sleeper Version.

“Against the present orders, only 75 Vande-Bharat rakes to be manufactured as Chair Car version and balance rakes to be manufactured as Sleeper Version,” the Railways has written to the ICF.

The railways plan to operate sleeper versions as overnight journey trains begin with Rajdhani routes.