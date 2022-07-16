ICHR project to document comprehensive history of India in original form, without amendments

The Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) is moving forward with a project focused on documenting Indian history in a comprehensive way. ICHR Chairman Raghuvendra Tanwar confirmed that the project had been approved and that committees would be formulated soon, according to an ET report.

"I started teaching at the age of 21, and by the time I was 30, the whole set of readings had disappeared," said Tanwar, in the report. "We could no longer find RC Majumdar, Jadunath Sarkar, Radha Kumud Mookerjee, and we had another set of historians that surrounded my students. We can't impose history on people. They have a choice to make."

Tanwar told ET that history would be presented in its original form without amendments. He said that the team supported a non-partisan approach and would not pass judgment on other work.

The ICHR is also working on documenting the history of Jammu and Kashmir. "I firmly believe that the way many people see Kashmir now is because its story was told in a very distorted way," Tanwar told ET. "Some of our own people and a few western scholars are to blame for this."