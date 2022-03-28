US-based ICHRRF recognises Kashmiri Hindu Genocide

ICHRRF officially recognises the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, 1989-1991

ICHRRF held a special public hearing on the issue of the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide (1989-1991) on March 27, 2022

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 28 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 20:18 ist
Having lived peacefully for thousands of years as an indigenous religious minority, the cry for help from these Kashmiri Hindus fell on deaf ears globally. Credit: PTI Photo

US-based non-profit International Commission for Human Rights and Religious freedom (ICHRRF) has called upon the Government of India and the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to acknowledge and recognise the 1989-1991 atrocities on Kashmiri Hindus as an act of genocide.

The Commission exhorts other human rights organisations, international bodies and governments to step up to the plate and officially acknowledge these atrocities as an act of genocide. The world must listen to these profoundly moving stories, seriously introspect on the impact of their past silence and inaction out of political expediency and make proper recognition, it said.

International Commission for Human Rights and Religious freedom is a US-based non-profit focused on upholding Human Rights and Religious Freedom through continuous monitoring, policy intervention and collaboration.

Also read: 'The Kashmir Files': Is this the 'truth' that most of India is beating to now?

ICHRRF held a special public hearing on the issue of the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide (1989-1991) on March 27, 2022, during which a number of victims and survivors of ethnic and cultural cleansing testified under oath and submitted evidence.

Also read: 'The Kashmir Files' entirely based on facts, controversy unnecessary: Agnihotri

"These victims seek to rectify complicity and silence. They respectfully request recognition, acknowledgment, tribunals, justice and rehabilitation. Recognition is the first step in healing these traumas that impacted families socially, economically, medically and spiritually. This genocide should never be allowed to happen again," the body said.

Kashmiri Pandits
The Kashmir Files
India News
US

