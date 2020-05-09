ICMR joins BBIL to develop indigenous COVID-19 vaccine

ICMR partners with BBIL to develop indigenous coronavirus vaccine

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 22:35 ist
Representative image (AFP Photo)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) have partnered to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 using the virus strain isolated at Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech and work on vaccine development has been initiated.

ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine, an official statement said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
ICMR
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Vaccine

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 