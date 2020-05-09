ICMR partners with BBIL to develop indigenous coronavirus vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) have partnered to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 using the virus strain isolated at Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech and work on vaccine development has been initiated.

ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine, an official statement said.