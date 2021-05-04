ICMR scraps mandatory RT-PCR test for inter-state travel

With laboratories facing challenges of testing for Covid-19, the Centre on Tuesday suggested “complete removal” of mandatory RT-PCR negative tests for inter-state travel for healthy persons.

As per the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), RT-PCR test should not be repeated if any individual has tested positive either through Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR test.

It also made it clear that there is no need for RT-PCR test for individuals seeking discharge from hospitals after recovering from Covid-19.

“The need for RT-PCR test in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel may be completely removed to reduce the load on laboratories,” the ICMR said, asking symptomatic individuals to avoid non-essential or inter-state travel to reduce the risk of infection.

The fresh ICMR guidelines come at a time when the country is battling the second wave of Covid-19 infections and the test positivity rate across the country has crossed 20 per cent.

“At present, the laboratories are facing challenges to meet the expected testing target due to extraordinary caseload and staff getting infected with Covid-19,” the ICMR said.

It noted that it was imperative to optimise the RT-PCR testing and simultaneously increase the access and availability of testing to all citizens of the country.

The ICMR also asked states to ramp up RAT tests at all government and private healthcare facilities by setting up dedicated booths in cities, towns, and villages to offer Covid testing to people.

It suggested setting up RAT booths at healthcare facilities, RWA offices, schools, colleges, community centres, and other available vacant spaces.

Drive-through RAT testing facilities may be created at convenient locations as identified by local administration and stringent measures must be instituted to avoid overcrowding at RAT testing facilities, the ICMR stated.

The ICMR also advised all states to ensure full utilization of the available RT-PCR testing capacity, both in public and private laboratories, and added that symptomatic individuals identified positive by RAT should not be re-tested and advised to go through home-based care as per ICMR guidelines.

Symptomatic individuals identified negative by RAT should be linked with RT-PCR test facility and in the meantime be urged to follow home isolation and treatment.

During the current upsurge of Covid-19 cases, any individual presenting with fever with/without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, bodyache, recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue and diarrhea should be considered as suspect case of Covid-19 unless proven otherwise by confirmation of another etiology, the advisory said.

The vaccination status of all individuals tested for Covid-19 must be entered into the Sample Referral Form (SRF) in the RT-PCR app, both for individuals tested by RT-PCR and RAT. This information is of critical importance, the advisory said.