ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results out; CISCE Board does away with merit list owing to Covid-19 pandemic

As many as 99.34 per cent students cleared the Class 10, while the success rate for Class 12 was a bit lower at 96.74 per cent in the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE), results of which were declared on Friday.

The CISCE Board also decided to do away with the merit list given the “exceptional circumstances” posed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC year 2020 Examinations,” CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.

As many as 99.34 per cent of the total 2,06,525 candidates have cleared the Class 10 exams, known as the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), while 1,377 candidates have been unsuccessful.

The Class 12 exams, called the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, have been cleared by 85,611 candidates while 2,798 students have been unsuccessful.

"This year has been an exceptionally difficult year for everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the multiple national and states'' lockdowns, coupled with many other related problems," he added.

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

As per the scheme, candidates have been assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.