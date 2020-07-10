ICSE, ISC to declare results today: How, where to check

ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results to be declared today: How and where to check

  • Jul 10 2020, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 09:46 ist

ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results will be declared on Friday at 3 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said.

Schools can access the results online by logging into the CAREERS portal on the official CISCE website or by SMS. Schools can use the Principal’s login ID and Password to check the results on the portal.

Step 1: Log in to CAREERS portal of council using the Principal's login ID and password.

Step 2: Click on ‘examination system’.

Step 3: To access ICSE 2020 examination results, click on ‘ICSE’ on the Menu bar. To access ISC 2020 examination results, click on ‘ISC’ on the Menu bar.

Step 4: Choose ‘reports’ from the menu bar.

To view or print the school’s result tabulation, click on ‘result tabulation’. Alternatively, one can also click on the comparison table. 

Students can also visit cisce.org and results.cisce.org to check their results.

Step 1: Visit cisce.org and results.cisce.org to check their results.

Step 2: After opening the website, one can click on the ‘results 2020’ link.

Step 3: Choose ICSE or ISC from the course’ option.

Step 4: Enter unique ID, Index number and the CAPTCHA shown on the screen. The result will be shown on the screen. 

How to check result via SMS

To access results through SMS, one has to type ICSE (seven-digit unique ID) or ISC (seven-digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883.

