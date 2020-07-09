ICSE, ISC results: Board to announce results for class 10, 12 on July 10

CICSE board to announce ICSE, ISC results on July 10

  • Jul 09 2020, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 19:50 ist
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will announce class 10 and 12 board results on Friday, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

"The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, July 10 at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," Arathoon said on Thursday.

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, while for class 10 which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account.

