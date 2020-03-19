ICSE postpones all exams between March 19-31 due to coronavirus threat

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday postponed all the ICSE and ISC examinations scheduled to be conducted between March 19 and March 31 in view of the threat of the coronavirus.

The university grants commission (UGC), meanwhile, also issued an advisory, asking all universities to consider postponing all ongoing examinations and reschedule them after March 31 in view of the prevailing situations in the country.

Also read: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams till March 31

“In view of the novel coronavirus spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the council has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC examinations in the interest of the health and well being of the students and teaching community,” CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a statement.

The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified “in due course of time,” he added.

This comes a day after the central board of secondary education (CBSE) postponed remaining board examinations for classes X and XII in view of coronavirus spread.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination for Class X students was scheduled to end on March 30 while the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination for class XII students was scheduled to conclude on March 31.

“The heads of schools are required to ensure that all concerned candidates, teachers and parents are informed immediately,” Arathoon said

Asking the universities to consider postponing all ongoing examinations, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in his letter to all vice chancellor also asked them to consider rescheduling paper evaluation work after March 31.

He advised all educational institutions to maintain “regular communication” with the students, parents and teachers through electronic means, and keep them “fully informed” so that there is no anxiety them.

He asked the all educational institutions to notify helpline numbers/emails which students can access for their queries.

“All universities are requested to advice the students, parents, teachers and staff not to panic, and take preventive and precautionary measures to combat COVID-19,” he added.