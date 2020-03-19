ICSE postpones all exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat

The Council for ICSE and ISC has postponed all exams between March 19 and 31 due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threat. The council stated that the revised dates will be announced later once the situation improves.

"In view of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC year 2020 examinations scheduled to be conducted between19 March 2020 and 31 March 2020," the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) said in a statement on March 19.

"The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified in due course of time," the council's chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in the statement.