Idea of approval from other quarters has to be put behind: EAM S Jaishankar

A day after his rap to the West, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the need to not 'please the world' and be confident.

Speaking at an event on India's future course in the next 25 years, Jaishankar said "We have to be confident in who we are. It's better to engage with the world as to who we are rather than pleasing the world by being a pale imitation of what they are, the idea that we need to get approval from other quarters has to be put behind,"

"There was a time that in this part of the world we were the only democracy. We should be focusing on our capabilities in every field & must be fixated on outcomes and leveraging from international environment in coming years," he said.

After drawing flak for not condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, India on Tuesday turned the table on Europe and the United States, slamming them for ignoring China’s belligerence in Asia for years and for clinching a deal with the Taliban "by throwing the common people of Afghanistan under the bus".

“You spoke about Ukraine. I remember, less than a year ago, what happened in Afghanistan, where an entire civil society was thrown under the bus by the world," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, in response to a question from Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

More to follow...

