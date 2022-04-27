Idea of approval from other quarters must end: EAM

Idea of approval from other quarters has to be put behind: EAM S Jaishankar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 12:43 ist
S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after his rap to the West, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the need to not 'please the world' and be confident.

Speaking at an event on India's future course in the next 25 years, Jaishankar said "We have to be confident in who we are. It's better to engage with the world as to who we are rather than pleasing the world by being a pale imitation of what they are, the idea that we need to get approval from other quarters has to be put behind,"

"There was a time that in this part of the world we were the only democracy. We should be focusing on our capabilities in every field & must be fixated on outcomes and leveraging from international environment in coming years," he said.

After drawing flak for not condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, India on Tuesday turned the table on Europe and the United States, slamming them for ignoring China’s belligerence in Asia for years and for clinching a deal with the Taliban "by throwing the common people of Afghanistan under the bus".

“You spoke about Ukraine. I remember, less than a year ago, what happened in Afghanistan, where an entire civil society was thrown under the bus by the world," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, in response to a question from Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
S Jaishankar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

The black soil that fed China is washing away

The black soil that fed China is washing away

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

 