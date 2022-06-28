Idol of Lord Ram to be installed in Ayodhya in January

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, pontiff of Pejawar Mutt and a trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ayodhya in January next year.

“Construction work on Ram Mandir is going on in full swing. We are confident that all preparatory work will be completed on time. We are also confident that the ‘prana prathishte’ and pujas will also commence as per schedule.” he told reporters.

At present, due to the construction of the temple, the idol of Lord Rama was shifted to a nearby makeshift temple.

Swamiji also requested all the states to set up their guest houses in Ayodhya to provide accommodation to visiting pilgrims to the holy town.

“I have also requested the Uttar Pradesh Government to provide land to various states to set up their guest houses-State Bhavans,” he said.

He also suggested that the Uttar Pradesh Government set up Ramayan Darshan, a culture centre in Ayodhya on the life of Lord Rama. This will be a special attraction in Ayodhya and such a centre can come up on around 1000 acres of land, he said.