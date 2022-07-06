IED detected, defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Security forces on Wednesday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on Srinagar-Baramulla highway thereby averting a major tragedy on the highly trafficked road.
Police said security forces detected an IED in the Pattan area of Srinagar-Baramulla highway early Wednesday morning.
"Traffic on the busy highway was suspended. Bomb disposal squad was called in. The IED was successfully defused without causing any damage. Traffic has now been restored on the highway," police said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star
A toast to six stellar performances of Ranveer Singh
Varanasi-based organisation seeks GI tag for 'shehnai'
Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru
Mahindra theatre fest returns to Delhi with four plays
'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve