IED detected, defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Traffic on the busy highway was suspended

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 06 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 12:18 ist
Security forces on Wednesday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on July 6, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

Security forces on Wednesday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on Srinagar-Baramulla highway thereby averting a major tragedy on the highly trafficked road.

Police said security forces detected an IED in the Pattan area of Srinagar-Baramulla highway early Wednesday morning.

"Traffic on the busy highway was suspended. Bomb disposal squad was called in. The IED was successfully defused without causing any damage. Traffic has now been restored on the highway," police said.

 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

