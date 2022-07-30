'If Gujaratis, Rajasthanis removed...': Koshyari's remark creates stir

Political parties in Maharashtra slammed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his controversial statement suggesting that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, then Mumbai would no longer be the financial capital of India.

Koshyari’s comments came on Friday at the inauguration and naming ceremony of a chowk as ‘Late Smt Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari’ at JP Road and Andheri in Mumbai.

“If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country,” Koshyari said.

The Governor hailed the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of India. “Wherever members of these communities go, they not only do business, but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals,” he said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents—Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress—slammed the Governor.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too was stunned by such a statement and may take up the issue with the Centre.

There has not been any formal reaction from the BJP.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which sides with the BJP on political issues, too slammed the Governor.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that it is an insult to the Marathi-manoos. “If you have any self-respect left, seek the removal of the Governor now,” he told Shinde.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “This statement made by Maharashtra Governor does not behove well for his constitutional position. People of all religions cohabit and contribute to the well-being of Mumbai and Thane, by singling out some he has belittled others. He must remember he is a Governor not a politician.”

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: "This statement made by Maharashtra Governor does not behove well for his constitutional position.

People of all religions cohabit and contribute to the well-being of Mumbai and Thane, by singling out some he has belittled others.

Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “The way the Governor is insulting the people of the state, it’s extremely serious…t. During his reign, the level of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra has not only deteriorated, but Maharashtra has also been continuously disrespected.”

“You should not speak about a subject you are not aware of. This is Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj…this is Maharasyrra of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar…105 people laid down their lives for include Mumbai in Maharashtra,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.