'If had to apologise, would have done it much earlier,' Rahul Gandhi to SC on Modi surname remark case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that he would not tender any apology for his remarks as to why all thieves had Modi surname, saying, "if he had to apologise and compound the offence, he would have done it much earlier".

In a rejoinder affidavit, the disqualified MP from Wayanad said defamation is one of the 22 offences under the Indian Penal Code which attracts simple imprisonment. This is itself an exceptional circumstance for stay of the conviction.

He also responded to complainant BJP MLA Purnesh Modi's contention that Modis are an identifiable class of people entitling him to maintain a complaint under Explanation 2 of Section 499 of IPC inasmuch as he is a part of that class.

"Complainant himself has given inconsistent versions in his statements creating reasonable doubts that if at all people with Modi surname can be identified as a separate, identifiable and a finite class," he submitted in his written response.

Gandhi said the complainant used "slanderous" terms such as 'arrogant' to describe him only because he has refused to apologise.

"Using the criminal process and the consequences under Representation of People Act to arm twist the petitioner into apologising for no fault, is gross abuse of the judicial process and ought not to be countenanced by this court," he said.

He also asserted that he has always maintained that he is not guilty of offence and that the conviction is unsustainable and "if he had to apologise and compound the offence, he would have done it much earlier".

He asked the top court to stay his conviction pending his appeal, enabling him to participate in the ongoing sittings of the Lok Sabha and the sessions thereafter.

"The case of the petitioner is one of excellent chance of success before the appellate court, an exceptional case considering the offence being a trivial offence, and the irreparable harm that accrues to the petitioner, as an elected MP. On the other hand, there is no prejudice caused at all to the respondent (complainant)," his reply stated.

Gandhi challenged the Gujarat High Court's July 7 decision declining his plea for stay on the conviction relying upon "extraneous and irrelevant factors" like pendency of similar cases against him.

The top court had earlier fixed his petition for hearing on August 4.

On March 23, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat had held Gandhi guilty for the offence of defamation and awarded him maximum two-year jail term for his 2019 remarks made at a Kolar rally.

Gandhi, for his part, had justified his statement, saying he has the right to criticise and comment upon the measures undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is his political opponent, and merely because he was critical or he had a different opinion, the complaint for defamation can’t be sustained against him.

