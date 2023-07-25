If I can meet Manipur victims, why can’t CM: DCW head

If I can meet strip parade victims, why can’t Manipur CM: Swati Maliwal

She said, 'The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can’t he?'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 25 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 17:43 ist
Imphal: Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal upon her arrival in violence-hit Manipur, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.

Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Monday, claimed that the two women who were paraded naked told her that nobody from the government had met them.

Also Read | Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

She said, “The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can’t he?”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
manipur violence
Swati Maliwal
Biren Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 