If I can meet strip parade victims, why can’t Manipur CM: Swati Maliwal

Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.
Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Monday, claimed that the two women who were paraded naked told her that nobody from the government had met them.
Also Read | Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur
She said, “The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can’t he?”
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres
'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September
UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics