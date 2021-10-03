If you can't live together, better to leave each other, SC to couple for who fought for 26 years 

The Supreme Court has told a couple, whose conjugal relationship lasted for just five-six days since their marriage in 1995, that if you cannot "live" together, it is better to "leave" each other.

"You must be practical, the entire life can not be spent in court fighting each other. You are 50 years of age; he is 55 years," a bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna told the wife who filed an appeal against the Tripura High Court's order granting divorce to the man.

The court asked the man and woman to decide mutually upon permanent alimony and fixed their plea for consideration in December.

A counsel, appearing for the wife, contended that the High Court was wrong on granting the decree of divorce as it also ignored that the settlement was not honoured.

Advocate Dushyant Parashar, appearing for the husband, submitted that the life of the man has been ruined since their marriage in 1995, the conjugal relationship lasted for just five-six days. He said the High Court's order was just for allowing divorce on the ground of cruelty and irretrievable breakdown of marriage.

The counsel said the husband did not want to stay with the wife and was ready to pay the permanent alimony.

He asked the court to invoke its power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant its seal of approval on the divorce allowed by the court.

The man here claimed after their marriage, July 13, 1995, his wife who belonged from a highly educated and affluent family as her father was a nominated IAS officer, pressurised him to leave his aged mother and unemployed brother to stay at her home as "gharjamai" at parental house in Agartala. He tried to pacify her but she left his home in his village.



Check out the latest videos from DH: