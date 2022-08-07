If you can't work, retire, or you will be made to take retirement: Ashwini Vaishnaw to BSNL workers

If you can't work, retire: Vaishnaw to BSNL workers

Vaishnav said that he will be measuring the monthly performance of employees

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 07 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 14:47 ist
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: IANS File Photo

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued a warning to employees of state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), telling that they must either "perform or perish."

“Those who don’t want to work can take voluntary retirement and go home, or will be made to take voluntary retirement, like what happened in railways,” Vaishnaw can be heard telling BSNL employees in a leaked audio.

Either perform or "perish" was the message given to the 62,000-strong workforce of the company. He called the meeting days after announcing a Rs1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of BSNL, NDTV reported.

Read—Revival package for BSNL welcome

He further said that he will be measuring the monthly performance of employees.

"We have done what we were supposed to do and now you need to perform...This is going to be the new normal from now on. Perform or perish. Only your performance can save you in this competitive industry. I want to see the results in the next 24 months. I will see monthly report on your performance," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw can be heard reminding the workers of the risk the government has taken by investing ₹ 1.64 lakh crore to revive it.

He also hailed PM Narendra Modi for taking a risk no one else would.

The cabinet also approved to merge Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) with BSNL.

