If you don't succeed, try again: Anand Mahindra to ISRO

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted an encouraging message for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists after the Chandrayaan-2 lost contact with the Lander Vikram during landing on September 7.

Mahindra stated that the communication wasn't lost and that every single person in India could feel the heartbeat of Chandrayaan-2. The entire nation could hear it say that ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.’

Mahindra has been very supportive of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission to land on moon since the start. Earlier, he has given full marks to ISRO not just for their technological prowess but also for their communication skills. "They’re master storytellers, making us all partners in their narrative. I feel I’m travelling with them to the lunar surface. The excitement is building; touchdown on the 7th...," he had tweeted.

On August 6, he even reminded the nation to track Chandrayaan's progress. "With all the other news that has us preoccupied, let’s not forget to keep track of Chandrayaan-2 One step at a time, (one orbit at at time?) it is making India’s ‘moonshot’ a reality. Let’s keep cheering the ISRO heroes."