IFFCO plants 7 lakh trees on PM Modi's birthday

Cooperative major IFFCO on Tuesday planted about 7 lakh trees in a nationwide campaign held on the occasion of 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inaugural event of the campaign was held in Muraina, Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, IFFCO said in a statement.

"On the occasion of 69th birthday of PM Narendra Modi, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) kick started a nationwide tree plantation campaign," it said.

The campaign was launched in association with agri-research body ICAR, Kisan Vigyan Kendras and Union Agriculture Ministry.

All state offices of IFFCO actively participated in this event and planted close to 7 lakh trees, the statement said.

IFFCO's MD U S Awasthi said: "The neem plantation drive of IFFCO has been going on for several years and we have planted close to 10 lakh neem trees across India. This campaign is to give further impetus to this tree-plantation drive by IFFCO."

IFFCO is one of the world's largest cooperative societies and is wholly owned by Indian cooperatives.

Founded in 1967 with just 57 cooperatives, today it is an amalgamation of over 36,000 cooperatives with diversified business interests ranging from general insurance to rural telecom.