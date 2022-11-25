IFS Deepak Mittal appointed OSD to Prime Minister

  • Nov 25 2022, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 08:24 ist

IFS Deepak Mittal was on Friday appointed as an officer on special duty in the Prime Minister's Office.

IFS Vipin Kumar and IFS Nidhi Tewari were also appointed at the Prime Minister's Office under various posts.

An extension was also given to IFS Rudra Gaurav Shresth as Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office.

More to follow...

