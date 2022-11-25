IFS Deepak Mittal appointed OSD to Prime Minister

IFS Deepak Mittal was on Friday appointed as an officer on special duty in the Prime Minister's Office.

IFS Deepak Mittal appointed OSD in Prime Minister's Office; IFS Vipin Kumar, IFS Nidhi Tewari, appointed at the Prime Minister's Office under various posts; Extension given to IFS Rudra Gaurav Shresth, as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/g4eSOKgRVg — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

IFS Vipin Kumar and IFS Nidhi Tewari were also appointed at the Prime Minister's Office under various posts.

An extension was also given to IFS Rudra Gaurav Shresth as Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office.

More to follow...