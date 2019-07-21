IIMU: New course to adapt to changing technologies

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur will introduce a new programme to let students work efficiently in the fast-changing world of technology, a top official has said.

Simultaneously, the institute is also laying out plans to become the leading research institute of the country in the years to come.

"We are preparing a programme on analytics and new technologies to enable students to work efficiently in the new environment of technology, be it artificial intelligence or blockchain, which is influencing our lives and businesses," Janat Shah, Director of IIM Udaipur, told PTI.

He said that the programme would cater to the needs of emerging digital business enterprises and the aspirants will be able to apply for it in a couple of months.

"Traditionally, we would launch the course only when we are ready with all the material. Here we are going to do it in a different way because the pace of change in digital space does not give us the luxury of time,” he said.

The institute, which is among the top five management institutes in the country in the area of research, is putting together a set of faculty, who will work with the industry to develop the relevant course material, Shah said.

To develop the programme, we have set up an advisory council consisting of prominent personalities like the founders of online marketplace 'Quikr' among others, he added.

Set up in 2011, IIM-Udaipur saw an average salary offering of Rs 13.20 lakh to students during placement this year. The highest domestic offer in 2019 went up to Rs 27.5 lakh while the highest international offer was Rs 33 lakh, Shah said.

Shah further said that the institution has developed an ecosystem for research.

"We have built an ecosystem where young faculties carry out research which is reviewed by their global peers," he added.