IIPM director Arindam Chaudhuri has been arrested by Central Goods & Services Tax South Delhi Commissionerate on Friday. He has been nabbed for an alleged Rs 23 crore tax evasion case.

He has been arrested under Section 89 of the Finance Act which enlists penalties for evading payment of service tax.

IIPM was found guilty of giving false MBA degrees to students in 2014.

Chaudhuri has also produced films like Rok Sako To Rok Lo, Faltu, The Last Lear, Sanjhbatir Rupkathara among others.