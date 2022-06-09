IISc tops Indian varsities in QS global university rankings

Bengaluru’s premier science institute Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was the top-ranking Indian university in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023, ahead of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.

In all, 41 universities found space among the 1400 universities ranked globally, with 12 of them improving rankings from last time. Only three universities were in the top 200, while 27 were in the top 1,000 positions.

A release from QS Analysts said that last year, 22 Indian institutes found space in the top 1000. This year, six of the 27 universities ranked within the top 300.

IISc’s 155th position was a jump of 31 positions from last time, while IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, ranked 172th and 174th respectively. Both the institutes improved five and eleven ranks since last year, respectively.

Eight IITs, including Madras (250), Kanpur (264), Kharagpur (270), Roorkee (269), Guwahati (284), and Indore (296), apart from Bombay and Delhi, ranked within the top 300 universities.

Delhi University’s 521th position, along with the ranking of other premier universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (601) and Jamia Millia Islamia (801) dropped.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list, with the University of Cambridge and Stanford University securing second and third positions.

The rankings body, QS Analysts, decide rankings on the basis of six parameters. These include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, number of citations, total number of international students and total number of international faculty.