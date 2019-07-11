IIT-Delhi announces GATE 2020 dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the dates of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. GATE 2020 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

The applications for the same will begin on 3rd September 2019 at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in, and the closing date of submission of the application forms is 24th Sept. The examination will be held in two shifts tentatively, the first one will commence at 9:30 am and will go on to 12.30 pm. The second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The announcement of the results will be in the Online Application Portal on 16th March 2020.

GATE is a joint aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras for Higher education in Engineering/Technology/Architecture.

The GATE score is valid for three years after the announcement of the results.



Important Dates: