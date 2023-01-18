IIT, IIM startup to give free help to job interviewees

GUVI, an ed-tech start-up incubated by IIT-Madras and IIM- Ahmedabad, has launched a new platform to help address the challenges faced by job seekers and assist students in securing placement by helping them ace their aptitude preparations.

The start-up said placements are one of the most important moments in a student's life and students have had to attend coaching classes or get expensive books to prepare for placements. Unfortunately, students from rural areas or lower-income households cannot take advantage of these resources because it requires a lot of money.

This platform can be utilised by job aspirants completely free of cost.

“Due to a lack of time and money, people in India do not have access to quality placement preparation resources. We wanted to create a platform that promoted equitable access to education. We aim to provide comprehensive quality resources to assist students to prepare for their dream careers,” Arun Prakash, founder and CEO, GUVI, said.

The platform is 100 per cent free, with no subscriptions or charges, offers simplified concepts to make everything easier to understand, and real-life applications to help students understand the concept by emphasising its importance.

GUVI is striving to make this a successful initiative with the help of its experienced and talented team. GUVI is renowned for its successful Zen Class initiative, a project-based career program that guarantees job placement support upon course completion, the start-up said.

Zen Class has educated over 7,000 working professionals and students, as well as assist in the placement of thousands in prestigious organisations across various industries to date. In conjunction with other GUVI initiatives like Zen Class, the Placement Preparation platform will provide quality resources to students for securing employment in the 21st century.

GUVI has a presence in over 1,200 engineering colleges across India and has been upskilling learners with its coding practice and assessment platform and specialised courses taught by prominent industry mentors and academics. The mission of GUVI is to take technology skills to all deserving students and ensure demography is never a barricade to acquiring skills.