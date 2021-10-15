IIT JEE Advanced 2021 results declared: How to check marks

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 results have been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can access the results using their exam roll number, registration number and date of birth.

JEE Advanced Results 2021: How to check your result

1. Visit the official website on jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced 2021 Result.

3. Log in using credentials like registration number.

4. Submit the details and the result will appear.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released today.