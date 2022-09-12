IIT JEE: Over 1.5 lakh students appeared in both papers

As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 of the IIT JEE (Advanced) exam, of which 40,712 qualified, including 34,196 boys and 6,516 girls.

While RK Shishir from the IIT Bombay zone was the overall topper scoring 314 out of 360, Tanisha Kabra from the IIT Delhi zone topped the list among girls scoring 277 marks.

The exam was held on August 28 in two shifts, and candidates got copies of their responses on September 1. Provisional answer keys were released on September 3, and candidates had time till September 4 to file objections.

The minimum aggregate mark for the General category was 55, while for OBC-NCL and EWS category was 50. The minimum aggregate for the rest of the categories was 28 and in preparatory course ranks list was 14