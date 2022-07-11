IIT-JEE results declared: Karnataka student among 14 toppers

Fourteen children, including one student from Karnataka, have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains exam, the National Testing Agency said Monday.

Of the fourteen, Boya Haren Sathvik from the OBC category is the lone face from Karnataka, while Telangana had four toppers, and Andhra Pradesh had three. Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had one topper each.

Sneha Pareek from Assam was the only girl among the toppers. There were two from the OBC category, and ten from the general category. Two of the ten were from the EWS category.

While as many as 8.72 lakh students registered for the test, 7.69 lakh appeared for it. This included 2.2 lakh girls, 5.47 lakh boys and three from the third gender.

The NTA conducted the test across 588 examination centres in 407 Cities, This included 17 cities outside India – Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis and Bangkok.

Over 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy or independent observers and two national coordinators were involved, the testing agency said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.