IIT-K to examine if Pak poet's 'nazm' 'anti-Hindu'

Lucknow, : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has formed a committee to examine if 'hum dekhenge', a popular 'nazm' (a form of poetry) by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, which was sung by students during their protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was "anti-Hindu".

The panel was formed after one of the IIT-K faculty members complained that the 'nazm' was "anti-Hindu" and that the students, who had sung it in support of the students of Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia, had committed a crime.

The 'nazm' by Faiz, who was a communist and an atheist, had been written in 1979 against the regime of Pakistan's dictator Zia-ul-Haq. It soon became a popular song for the resistance movements.

According to sources, the complainant has referred to the lines 'lazim ke hum bhi dekhenge... Jab arz-e-khuda ke kabe se, sab but uthwaye jaynege... Hum ahle wafa mardud-e-haram, masnad pe bithaye jayenge... Bus naam rahega Allah ka' (we will off course watch, when all false icons will be removed from the land of God... The common people will be sitting at the altar... Only the name of the Almighty will remain) and claimed that they were "anti-Hindu".

The complainant has demanded that the students, who had taken part in the protest and had sung the 'nazm', should be identified and expelled.

Sources said that the Institute would take a decision on the complaint after the panel submitted its report in the matter.

The students of IIT-K had taken out a peaceful march in support of Jamia students and to protest CAA in the town on December 17.