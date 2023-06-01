IIT-KGP students to have projects, internships at HCLTech, MoU signed

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has signed a memorandum of understanding with tech-company HCLTech, for collaboration – the focus area being petroleum engineering, and earth sciences.

The coming together will facilitate the development of solutions for meeting “critical challenges” of the petroleum industry – the reduction of carbon footprint, and offering of sustainable solutions towards net zero carbon emissions.

The said agreement the IIT students and scholars will have an opportunity to undertake projects and internships at the company and will have an opportunity to develop digital solutions in the “exploration, drilling and production of hydrocarbons”. The two partners will also collaborate on programmes of sustainability.

“Academia and industry need to forge such symbiotic partnerships that will be instrumental in advancing research and innovation in technology, besides creating a skilled workforce,” Chandan Chakraborty, dean (R&D), IIT-KGP, said.